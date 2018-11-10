City of West Columbia moving forward with redevelopment and revitalization plans

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Some big changes are in store for the City of West Columbia.
The City of West Columbia has adopted a resolution for citywide redevelopment and community revitalization plans.
The plans, which were drafted after a year of research and analysis, highlight areas of opportunity on State and Meeting Street.
Ed’s Edition Bookstore is located right at that intersection. The manager, Eric Albritton, says the store has been around since 2001 and has had a front row seat to people passing through West Columbia into the downtown area and interstates.
“Rather than this just being a thoroughfare, we can actually make it into a lively district,” Albritton said.
The area of Meeting Street and State Street has seen a lot of changes over the years.
“This area has been lively before and I think the redevelopment is getting it lively again.”
Albritton says he hopes these plans help the city as a whole. He’s excited to see some neglected parts turn over a new leaf.
“There’s a lot of potential to develop and redevelop what’s on our side of the river. That we enjoy,” City of West Columbia Mayor, Bobby Horton said.
The plans highlight areas of opportunity: Triangle City, spots off of Sunset Boulevard, the riverfront area.
These plans will bring more living space, outdoor recreation along the river, public art and make West Columbia a more desirable location for businesses.
The projected cost for all these projects is close to $30 million. City leaders say grant money can help with the price tag.
“While it’s a lot of money, there’s even more value for the city,” Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem, Tem Miles, said. “If it worth doing then it’s worth going out and finding the funding to do it.”
The city says they don’t want to be known as the connector. They want to be a destination.
Albritton says as long as the redevelopment and revitalization is done right, this could work out in the long run.
“In 20 years this could be a really nice sustainable community.”
