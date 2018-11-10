$40,000 carport? Town of Irmo could face federal lawsuit over alleged violation of Fair Housing Act

IRMO, SC (WIS) - The Town of Irmo could face a federal lawsuit brought on by the Department of Justice after a longtime resident says the town violated the Fair Housing Act.
In late October, the town was sent a 20-page proposed settlement agreement that outlines several guidelines the town needs to abide by as well as a $40,000 payment in monetary damages to avoid a federal lawsuit.
The woman named as the plaintiff in the case did want to be identified as she told WIS she fears for her safety and potential retaliation.
According to the proposed settlement, the woman approached the Irmo Zoning Committee asking for a variance to build a carport in late 2016. The carport, according to the woman, would be used to cover a small ramp leading from the driveway to the front porch and keep it dry. The woman said she fell several times, slipping on the ramp, due to inclement weather. Several of those falls resulted in bruises and broken bones.
The Zoning Committee denied the request for the variance, so the woman took her concerns to the town council. There, according to councilman Barry Walker, the council was advised by its legal counsel to not respond to the woman. She then took the case to HUD, who requested to speak with members of the Zoning Committee, according to Walker. He said Irmo Mayor Hardy King told HUD it would have to subpoena the committee in order to speak to its members.
Over the course of the last year, HUD took the case to the Department of Justice, who issued the proposed settlement agreement at the end of October.
“This is not a request for convenience, this is a request for safety and for her disability,” Councilman Barry Walker said. “When that word disability came out, it should have been clear all, end all, end the conversation…we need to try to help her figure out how to get her request done.”
Within the proposed settlement agreement, the Department of Justice requires the town to draft a new ordinance showing compliance with federal law, a training program for all staff members to educate them on the Fair Housing Act, a zoning variance for the woman and $40,000 payment for monetary damages. If it fails to comply, it states the town will be taken to trial in federal court.
“Some on the council have arrogantly said this is a law and we can’t do anything about it and others on the council have said yeah this is a law, but we’re human beings,” Walker said.
Robbie Kopp, director of advocacy and community access for Able South Carolina, said federal laws like the ADA and Fair Housing Act are put in place to protect those with a disability.
“Really with any civil rights law the goal is to access and making sure everyone can equally and fairly access the activity program or service,” Kopp said. “For the Fair Housing Act, that is about using the home, and making sure you can get where you need to, that you can use that space and that it works for you.”
The town council will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss its response to the proposal. After first discussing it in executive session at Tuesday’s meeting, council members voted to pick up the issue at its December meeting.
The woman told WIS the case was never about money, as she was prepared to pay for the $3,000 carport on her own before the variance was denied.
