Bryant practices with Saints, asserts he's 'not a bad guy.'

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pulls in a pass against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans. Peters criticized himself for playing poorly when the Rams took their first loss of the season at New Orleans last weekend. That doesn’t mean Saints coach Sean Payton can say anything about it, however. Peters reacted sharply in the Rams’ locker room Thursday, Nov. 8, when asked about postgame comments by Payton in which the veteran coach said the Saints liked the matchup of receiver Michael Thomas going against Peters, a former Pro Bowl selection. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File) (AP)