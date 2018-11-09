SC Senator Tim Scott sits down WIS following midterm elections

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - WIS’ Judi Gatson had a chance to sit down and talk with South Carolina Senator Time Scott on Thursday.
Senator Scott was asked what his big takeaway was from the 2018 midterm elections.
“Well I think the clearest message is that they prefer divided government and that's probably perhaps the most important message that's coming out of it,” Scott said.
Another topic discussed was the influx of women heading to Capitol Hill.
Senator Scott said he's held a Women in Leadership event the last several years and is glad the rest of county is recognizing the valuable contributions of women.
“Great news, frankly. In 2008, I was a dude that was a member of the Women's Caucus in the South Carolina House of Representatives. I was raised by a single mom. I love to watch women who are powerful and positive take what is the leadership mantle that is a good outcome for us. I'm happy that some of those women were Republicans, frankly. I'm happy that women overall, however, are playing a more active role in politics and leadership,” Scott said.
This Saturday Senator Scott will be in Columbia to host a celebration honoring all women who have served in the military. It’s being held at First Baptist Church at 10am. It’s free but they’re asking you to register in advance here.
