SC Senator Tim Scott sits down WIS following midterm elections

“Great news, frankly. In 2008, I was a dude that was a member of the Women's Caucus in the South Carolina House of Representatives. I was raised by a single mom. I love to watch women who are powerful and positive take what is the leadership mantle that is a good outcome for us. I'm happy that some of those women were Republicans, frankly. I'm happy that women overall, however, are playing a more active role in politics and leadership,” Scott said.