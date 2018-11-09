SC Medicaid provider sentenced to five years in prison for fraud

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The owner of a counseling service in South Carolina has been sentenced to five years in prison for Medicaid fraud.
Idris L. Talib, 38, owner of New Dominion Community Services, had offices in Anderson, Greenville, and Richland counties and was a provider under the South Carolina Medicaid Program. From Sept. 2015 through Dec, 2017, he submitted false claims to the Medicaid Program for counseling services that were not provided as claimed. Based on those false claims, Talib was paid $400,000 in Medicaid reimbursements.
Talib pleaded guilty on April 26, 2018 to Obtaining Property Under False Pretenses. That crime is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing was deferred until Nov. 7, 2018.
At the end of the hearing, Judge Casey L. Manning sentenced Talib to five years in prison.
“Cheating the taxpayers means paying the price for it,” Attorney General Wilson said. “That’s $400,000 of taxpayers’ money that he stole via fraud, money that should have gone to legitimate health care. We hope this five-year sentence will be a deterrent to anyone who thinks they can commit Medicaid fraud and just give the money back if they're caught.”
This case was investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Provider Fraud Division.
