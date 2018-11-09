RCSD deputy injured in the line of duty in 2002 passes away

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Richland County deputy who was injured in the line of duty in 2002 passed away earlier this week, the sheriff's department announced on Friday.
“The loss of Deputy Hurd leaves a great void within the department,” said Lott. “This is a loss not only of a member of our Richland County Sheriff’s Department [RCSD] family; but it is a loss that should not have been. This was a tragic accident suffered in the line-of-duty more than 16 years ago.”
Deputy Jerry Hurd, 57, passed away on Nov. 7. He was injured on Memorial Day 2002 while working as a prisoner transport officer receiving an inmate from another deputy when he was struck by an oncoming car. As a result, he was paralyzed. Despite a number of surgeries over time, he lost the use of both legs.
“That didn’t stop him,” said Sheriff Lott. “He never stopped wanting to be a deputy. He always wanted to help others.”
After the incident on-duty, Hurd returned to work as a member of the Victims' Assistance team. In 2017, he entered the hospital again with complications from the incident.
As a result of Hurd’s accident, Sheriff Lott instituted a change in policy, mandating that traffic vests be issued to each deputy and worn while operating in and around traffic.
Deputy Hurd’s picture continues to appear in THE DEPUTY newsmagazine, the official publication of RCSD, as it was also personally important to Hurd that all of his fellow deputies remember the adage: “Stay safe and wear the vest.”
Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 11 at 1:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home located at 200 State Street in West Columbia. The services will be followed by a graveside service will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Columbia.
Please keep the Hurd family in your prayers during this difficult time.
