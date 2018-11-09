Orangeburg deputies arrest seventh suspect wanted in connection to fatal home invasion

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg deputies announced they have located and arrested the seventh and final suspect wanted in connection with the home invasion that left one-person dead late last month.
Rodney Darnell Wade, 22, is facing multiple charges including murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a crime.
"My investigators worked endlessly in this case to bring this last individual to face justice," Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. "As I said before, there is nothing anyone could place in that residence that was worth a man's life."
Wade was the last suspect wanted in connection to the October 27 home invasion that resulted in a man being fatally shot in his Geneva Road home.
Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office negotiated with Wade’s relatives to convince him to turn himself in. His first court appearance is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, November 13.
Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests of six people also in connection to the fatal home invasion.
Steven Bradley, 33, Brandon Culbreath, 22, and Daryl Sutton, 18, were each charged with murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a crime in connection with the deadly crime.
Breanna Fludd, 27, Tamika Lopez, 43, and Whitney Robinson, 29, were also charged in the case with accessory before and after the fact with investigators saying the women knew of the plan and the fatal shooting after.
“We want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for their working with us in this case,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “They have been a tremendous help and we want to thank them for their assistance in bringing these individuals to justice.”
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.