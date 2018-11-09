My Take: SC voters hit the polls in force on Election Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A new day is dawning in South Carolina and the nation’s Capitol.
This week, voters hit the polls and made their voices heard. While the final numbers are not yet available, the overall turnout appears to be significant.
In some South Carolina counties, numbers show turnout was as much as seven percent higher than the last midterm and Gubernatorial election in 2014.
And the results were just as significant. We saw tight contests in several races including a congressional seat that switched from Republican to Democrat when Joe Cunningham narrowly defeated Katie Arrington in the First District.
Plus, Governor Henry McMaster won his first full term as the state’s top leader. We saw several other significant races locally and statewide.
Nationally, Democrats seized control of the U.S. House, while the GOP increased their hold on the Senate.
What it all comes down to is this: voters showed up to exercise their freedom to decide which leaders will represent us.
No matter your political persuasion, that is a positive thing. Now is the time to support those in power so that we can make a better future.
If your candidate didn’t win, remember, there’s always the next time and your voice does count.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.