Gamecocks look to finish SEC schedule with win over Florida

Florida enters the contest without the services of quarterback Kyle Trask, who suffered a season-ending foot injury during Wednesday’s practice. With Trask out, Florida will have to rely on Feleipe Franks, who has struggled in recent games. This year, the redshirt sophomore has failed to break 200 passing yards in three of his past four games. On the season, Franks has completed just over 55 percent of his passes for 1,595 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.