FIRST ALERT: Tracking 30s this weekend and heavy rain on Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! We have two First Alerts in your First Alert 7-Day Forecast. We’ll see temperatures below freezing for several communities this weekend. Then, on Monday, we’re expecting heavy rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking two First Alerts in your First Alert Forecast over the next several days.
· We’ve declared Saturday PM/Sunday AM as a First Alert Night for freezing temperatures.
· We will likely experience some of the coldest air of the season. Frost or freeze watches/advisories are possible.
· Then, next Monday is a First Alert Day. (Monday is Veterans Day Observed.)
· Low pressure will bring heavy rain to the area.
First Alert Weather Story:
Bundle up this weekend! Some of the coldest air of the season will move into the Midlands. We’re expecting temperatures late Saturday night into Sunday morning to dip into the low to mid 30s. That will be cold enough for a hard freeze or frost.
Frost or freeze watches/advisories are possible. We’ll keep an eye on it. In the meantime, this is the time to prepare and plan ahead for the cold. Don’t forget about your pets, your elderly neighbors and your plants over the weekend.
Then, next Monday is a First Alert Day. Why you ask? An area of low pressure will move in from the southwest, pushing Gulf moisture into the Palmetto State. As we go through the day, we will likely see periods of heavy rain. That’s not great news since Monday is Veterans Day Observed. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast and give you more updates on the track of this wet weather as we get closer to Monday.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.
