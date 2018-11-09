FIRST ALERT: Tracking near-freezing temperatures this weekend and heavy rain next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - We have two First Alerts in your First Alert 7-Day Forecast. One is for near-freezing temperatures and the other is for heavy rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A cold front brings showers to the Midlands Friday (50%). Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
· Sunshine moves in for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s.
· We’ve declared Saturday PM/Sunday AM as a First Alert Night for near-freezing temperatures.
· We will likely experience some of the coldest air of the season. Frost or freeze watches/advisories are possible.
· Then, next Monday is a First Alert Day. (Monday is Veterans Day Observed.)
· Low pressure will bring heavy rain to the area.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible, courtesy of a stationary front to our south. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
A cold front will move in from the west by Friday, giving way to scattered showers. Best rain chances will arrive by late afternoon into the evening. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The front will usher in drier and cooler weather for your weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s, with low temperatures in the upper 30s.
Talking about the weekend, we’ve declared your late Saturday night/early Sunday morning as a First Alert. Some of the coldest air of the season will move into the Midlands. We’re expecting temperatures late Saturday night into Sunday morning to dip into the low to mid 30s. That will be cold enough for a hard freeze or frost. Frost or freeze watches/advisories are possible. We’ll keep an eye on it. In the meantime, this is the time to prepare and plan ahead for the cold. Don’t forget about your pets, your elderly neighbors and your plants over the weekend.
Then, next Monday is a First Alert Day. An area of low pressure will move in from the southwest, pushing Gulf moisture into the Palmetto State. As we go through the day, we will likely see periods of heavy rain. That’s not great news since Monday is Veterans Day Observed. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast and give you more updates on the track of this wet weather as we get closer to Monday. Rain will likely continue into Tuesday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Clearing Skies. Cool. Highs near 60 Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.