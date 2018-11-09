FIRST ALERT: Tracking near-freezing temperatures this weekend and heavy rain next week

Talking about the weekend, we’ve declared your late Saturday night/early Sunday morning as a First Alert. Some of the coldest air of the season will move into the Midlands. We’re expecting temperatures late Saturday night into Sunday morning to dip into the low to mid 30s. That will be cold enough for a hard freeze or frost. Frost or freeze watches/advisories are possible. We’ll keep an eye on it. In the meantime, this is the time to prepare and plan ahead for the cold. Don’t forget about your pets, your elderly neighbors and your plants over the weekend.