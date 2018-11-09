FIRST ALERT: Freeze Watch this weekend, then heavy rain early next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking freezing temperatures and heavy rain in your WIS First Alert 7-Day Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’ve declared Saturday PM/Sunday AM as a First Alert Night for freezing temps.
· A Freeze Watch is in effect for most of the Midlands late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s.
· Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Days.
· Low pressure will bring periods of heavy rain to the Midlands early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
For your Friday night, have your rain gear handy. We’re expecting cloudy and foggy conditions across the Midlands. A few showers are possible, along with some mist and drizzle as a cold front swings through the area. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.
The front will usher in drier and cooler weather for your weekend. In fact, we’re expecting a good deal of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, with low temperatures in the 30s.
Talking about your weekend, we’ve declared your late Saturday night/early Sunday morning as a First Alert. Some of the coldest air of the season will move into the Midlands. We’re expecting temperatures by Sunday morning to drop into the low to mid 30s. As a result, a Freeze Watch has been issued for most of the Midlands from 1 AM until 9 AM. This is the time to prepare and plan ahead for the cold. Don’t forget about your pets, your elderly neighbors and your plants over the weekend.
Then, Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Days. An area of low pressure will move in from the Gulf Coast, spreading moisture into the Palmetto State. As we go through your Monday and Tuesday, we will likely see periods of heavy rain. That’s not great news since Monday is Veterans Day Observed. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast and give you more updates on the track of this wet weather as we get closer to Monday.
We’re expecting temperatures again in the 30s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings.
Tonight: Cloudy, Foggy and Damp. Chance of Showers/Drizzle (30-40%). Overnight lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Clearing Skies. Mostly Sunny. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
