FIRST ALERT: Freeze Watch this weekend, then heavy rain early next week

Talking about your weekend, we’ve declared your late Saturday night/early Sunday morning as a First Alert. Some of the coldest air of the season will move into the Midlands. We’re expecting temperatures by Sunday morning to drop into the low to mid 30s. As a result, a Freeze Watch has been issued for most of the Midlands from 1 AM until 9 AM. This is the time to prepare and plan ahead for the cold. Don’t forget about your pets, your elderly neighbors and your plants over the weekend.