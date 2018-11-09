First Alert Forecast: Cold temperatures on the way

First Alert: Much Colder Air Will Arrive By The Weekend…Then More Rain
A cold front is on the way that will give us unseasonably cool temperatures by the weekend. The Wedge is back today, giving us a Northeast wind with cloudy, cool, damp conditions with periods of drizzle and showers with steady temperatures.
If a front is on the way (as it is today) more moisture is lifted above the cool air and widespread showers form. The cold front will bring clear skies and highs only in the upper 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert Sunday morning for possible Freeze as temperatures will be near 32 degrees by Sunrise.
First Alert Monday with rain quickly returning as Low pressure develops along the Gulf coast and moves into the South. Widespread rain with areas of very heavy rain likely at times. Rain will continue into Tuesday. 1-2” of rain with a little more in some places possible.
Much colder air settles in Wednesday and Thursday with possible lows in the upper 20s.
Weather Headlines:
- Frist Alert Sunday morning for near Freezing Temperatures
- First Alert Monday for heavy rain.
- Wedge conditions set-up with low clouds, cool damp conditions today
- Cooler and drier weekend
- Rain likely Monday/Tuesday
- Much colder next week
Forecast:
Today: Cloudy with periods of showers, rain and drizzle. Highs lower to middle 60s. Rain chance 50%
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of showers, rain and drizzle. Lows middle 40s. Rain chance 40%
Saturday: Sunny, breezy and cool. High 60
First Alert Sunday AM: Clear and cold morning, temperatures in the lower 30s. Increasing clouds during the day. Highs upper 50s
