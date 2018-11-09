Equine Therapy hard to find, vets happy to have it in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It’s not your traditional therapy but some local vets say it has helped them to cope with Post Traumatic Stress.
It’s just one of the many programs offered at the Big Red Barn Retreat as a way of alternative healing for our veterans. Local vets say even they were skeptical about Equine Therapy at first, but this program has changed their minds.
“I would say that anybody’s that’s skeptical, try it!”
Drafted in 1968 during the Vietnam War, Theodore Jenkins is a big believer in Equine Therapy.
“It just soothed me down and the other part of it is just being aware of your communication skills,” Jenkins said.
It’s a nontraditional form of therapy for anyone dealing with Post Traumatic Stress or any adversity.
Louis Darmstadter said, frankly, “I was a bit skeptical, but I was pleasantly surprised.”
Equine Therapy offers hands-on experience with horses giving vets creative problem-solving tools they can then use at home or at work.
“It’s not something that’s overt. It’s not like getting a shot in the arm,” said Darmstadter as he laughs. “It’s more subtle and you learn to work with animals and it can have a significant impact on your perspective.”
Christy Rew is an Equine Specialist at the Big Red Barn Retreat. She said, “They are prey animals, so they wake up every morning thinking about what might be out there to harm them and so they are in a constant vigilant state. You can see this horse is looking out of the ring, is very aware of traffic and all of that and a lot of veterans will very much relate to that feeling of always being up and tense and aware of everything going on. So, just the normal state of a horse matches up really well with the veterans that we work with.”
“You learn that your body response – what you do with your hands, what you do with your eyes and what you do with your feet is saying something and so when you’re working with the horses you have to be careful what you do and how you approach them,” Jenkins said.
The Big Red Barn Retreat in Blythewood kicked off its pilot program in 2017. They’re hoping to continue offering Equine Therapy to local vets in the Midlands.
“This class will help you to get rid of a lot of your fear and a lot of your anguish and also help you to communicate,” said Jenkins.
He also says that Equine Therapy is something everyone should experience, but says the problem is it’s not a program that everyone has access to. Jenkins says he feels lucky to have found the Big Red Barn Retreat.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.