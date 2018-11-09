Equine Therapy hard to find, vets happy to have it in the Midlands

Christy Rew is an Equine Specialist at the Big Red Barn Retreat. She said, “They are prey animals, so they wake up every morning thinking about what might be out there to harm them and so they are in a constant vigilant state. You can see this horse is looking out of the ring, is very aware of traffic and all of that and a lot of veterans will very much relate to that feeling of always being up and tense and aware of everything going on. So, just the normal state of a horse matches up really well with the veterans that we work with.”