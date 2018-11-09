CPD arrest two men charged in separate animal cruelty investigations

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police Department has arrested two men in connection to separate animal cruelty investigations and is searching for a third suspect.
Joseph Harris, 41, is being charged with two counts of ill treatment of animals.
Harris allegedly did not take proper care of two adult pit bulls while staying on the 1700 block of Gary Street on October 24th.
City of Columbia animal control officers requested CPD officers check out the home after receiving a complaint about the dogs and their living conditions.
Officers found a dog that weighed 20.6 pounds with a large 13.5 pound logging chain around its neck.
The dog was living inside a wooden crate with little room to move without any food or water.
A second dog was also was found weighing only 22.4 pounds also without food or water.
The second dog was found in a small enclosed space in a cage underneath the house.
The dogs were taken by the City of Columbia Animal Services so that they can be available for adoption.
In a separate case, Antonio Lorick, 37, is being charged with five counts of ill treatment of animals.
CPD officers responded to the 1600 block of Hergett Drive on September 28th after animal control officers received a call from the National Humane Society regarding an animal cruelty complaint.
Five pit bulls were found emaciated in the backyard of the residence with no food and water.
A veterinarian who examined the dogs discovered that the dogs ate dirt and tree bark to survive.
Investigators are searching for Antonio Burkett, 22, and once he is arrested he will be charged with five counts of ill treatment of animals.
His arrest warrants can be found in the National Crime Information Center database.
CPD and the City of Columbia Animal Services are committed to cracking down on animal abuse and has zero tolerance for this type of crime.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.