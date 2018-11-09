COMING UP: WIS to host veterans phone bank on Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - For some veterans in our community, making it to their appointments at the Dorn VA can be extremely difficult.
That’s why WIS is teaming up with Disabled American Veterans to help them purchase a new van to transport veterans to the hospital for their treatment.
We’ll be holding a phone bank Monday, Nov. 12. You can go ahead and have this number ready go to (803)-758-1020.
The phone bank opens up 4 Monday afternoon and runs through 7:30 p.m.
