Camden Police looking for man accused of inappropriately touching woman while she walked at a park

Camden Police looking for man accused of inappropriately touching woman while she walked at a park
Camden Police are looking for this man who is accused of inappropriately touching a woman at Kendall Park.
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 9, 2018 at 4:55 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 4:55 AM

CAMDEN, SC (WIS) - Police in Camden need your help finding a man who they say inappropriately touched a woman while she was walking at a park.

They say the man touched her twice on the rear end while she was walking on the track at Kendall Park on Nov. 2. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m.

The unidentified suspect is described as being an olive skinned male with a normal build, approximately 5′5, with dark hair and dark eyes.

Camden Police are looking for this man who is accused of inappropriately touching a woman at Kendall Park.
Camden Police are looking for this man who is accused of inappropriately touching a woman at Kendall Park.

Camden Police advise people to be attentive of their surroundings, especially since it’s getting darker at an earlier time. Consider walking with a human or canine. They also suggest walking with your cellphone and flashlight.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.