Camden Police looking for man accused of inappropriately touching woman while she walked at a park

CAMDEN, SC (WIS) - Police in Camden need your help finding a man who they say inappropriately touched a woman while she was walking at a park.
They say the man touched her twice on the rear end while she was walking on the track at Kendall Park on Nov. 2. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m.
The unidentified suspect is described as being an olive skinned male with a normal build, approximately 5′5, with dark hair and dark eyes.
Camden Police advise people to be attentive of their surroundings, especially since it’s getting darker at an earlier time. Consider walking with a human or canine. They also suggest walking with your cellphone and flashlight.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
