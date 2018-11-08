USC announces ticket prices for 2019 football season

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you’re already looking ahead to South Carolina’s 2019 football schedule, you are probably wondering how much tickets will cost.
USC’s athletics department announced Thursday that season tickets for next year will be $415. That’s the same price as this year’s season tickets. Fans can buy single-game tickets starting at $40.
South Carolina will host games against perennial playoff contenders Alabama and Clemson. They’ll also take on SEC foes Kentucky, Florida, and Vanderbilt.
For more information, visit this link or call the ticket office at 800-4SC-FANS.
