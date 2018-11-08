Talk of the Town: The smooth sounds of jazz fill the air this Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - How does a night of sitting back in a comfortable chair listening to a night of the best jazz sound?
Wycliffe Gordon with the Jazz Masterworks Ensemble - under the direction of Rob Gardiner - will perform soon at the Newberry Opera House.
Wycliffe Gordon is an internationally acclaimed musical ambassador and interpreter of jazz, America's music. He has 21 solo recordings and is a former longtime member of the Wynton Marsalis Septet and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra.
The Jazz Journalists Association recently named him “2018 Trombonist of the Year” for the 11th time. Wycliffe will be performing big band classics and swinging originals accompanied by the Jazz Masterworks Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Robert Gardiner.
The Wycliffe Gordon Swings! with the Jazz Masterworks Ensemble at the Newberry Opera House is Saturday, Nov. 17 from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets range in price from $45 to $65. Buy and select your seats by clicking here.
To see some highlights about the upcoming performance, watch the YouTube video below:
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.