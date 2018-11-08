Officers searching for man after security officer thwarts sexual assault at apartment building

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police are hoping the community can help them identify and locate a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault that happened last weekend at an apartment building.
Investigators say officers responded to 1003 Elmwood Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. on November 3.
A security officer on the scene told the officers that he heard “a female in distress” while he was walking nearby. When he went to investigate, he reportedly found a partially dressed woman being choked by a man.
The security officer attempted to intervene and help the victim, but the suspect ran away. EMS was called to the scene. The victim reportedly suffered multiple injuries including a broken nose and swollen eyes. She was treated and released from a local hospital.
“The suspect is described as a black male possibly between 45-50 years-old, approximately 6’0 tall and possibly weighing 200 pounds,” CPD said in a release on Thursday. “He was reportedly last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, with a white and blue knit cap with orange and red trim with gray shoes.”
Anyone with any information about the suspect or the incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
