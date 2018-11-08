Man wanted in connection to wallet theft in Sumter

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - The Sumer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to a wallet theft.
They say a customer’s wallet was stolen from a business on Broad Street a little over a week ago on Oct. 30.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.