Man wanted in connection to wallet theft in Sumter

Man wanted in connection to wallet theft in Sumter
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 8, 2018 at 5:12 AM EST - Updated November 8 at 5:12 AM

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - The Sumer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to a wallet theft.

They say a customer’s wallet was stolen from a business on Broad Street a little over a week ago on Oct. 30.

DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN?

Posted by Sumter County Sheriff's Office (Sumter, SC) on Wednesday, November 7, 2018

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.