Man shot, killed by unknown suspect in Clarendon Co.

MANNING, SC (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Nov. 6 shooting death of a man at a Paxville Highway residence.
The sheriff’s office says they responded to a shooting at 8804 Paxville Highway in Manning where Charles Lee Cummings was found shot twice in the chest and shoulder. He later died of his injuries.
Deputies say Cummings was not seen by the victim, that this was not a random act of violence and is an isolated incident. The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the crime and the suspect remains on the run.
If you have any information in reference to this case, please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.
