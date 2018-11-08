Hepatitis A case linked to popular SouthPark restaurant

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A new hepatitis A case involving a worker at a popular SouthPark restaurant was announced by health officials Thursday.
Patrons who ate or drank at the Village Tavern on Congress Street on October 30 are urged to get a vaccination, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said during a news conference. Officials said the worker, who showed up at the hospital on Wednesday and displayed symptoms of hepatitis A, served food at the restaurant and handled materials behind the bar.
Those getting a vaccination need to do so before next Tuesday for it to be fully effective, Harris said.
“After consulting with the State today, we are recommending a vaccination for all employees and exposed patrons who ate at Village Tavern located at 4201 Congress Street on Tuesday, Oct. 30,” Harris said. “According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the vaccine must be given within 14 days of exposure for it to be effective.”
Those at risk can get the free vaccination at the Mecklenburg County Health Department, at 249 Billingsley Road, at the following times:
- Thursday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 9, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m. – Noon
- Sunday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. – Noon
- Monday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. – Noon
- Tuesday, Nov. 13, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the first death related to an ongoing outbreak of hepatitis A. The death happened in October, according to the news release.
Hepatitis A is a contagious and vaccine-preventable liver infection that can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. It is usually transmitted through food or water that has been contaminated with small, undetectable amounts of feces from a contagious person.
“The best way to protect yourself against hepatitis A is through vaccination,” said Dr. Heidi Swygard, viral hepatitis medical director in DHHS’ Division of Public Health. “Good handwashing is also important, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers and before preparing or eating food. Anyone who thinks they may have been infected or exposed should seek medical attention.”
Village Tavern is currently open and conducting business.
No further information on the most recent case was released.
