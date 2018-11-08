FIRST ALERT: Tracking heavy rain Wednesday Night, then much colder temps

A front has stalled to our south. This front will allow a good deal of moisture to move into the Midlands tonight into your early, early Thursday morning. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question, but at this time, we’re not expecting severe weather. Between .5” and 1” of rain is possible for parts of the area tonight into early Thursday, so keep that in mind. Some roads could also be slick if you have to be out and about. Localized flooding is possible. Otherwise, tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.