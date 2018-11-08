FIRST ALERT: Tracking heavy rain Wednesday Night, then much colder temps

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! We have declared tonight as a First Alert! Heavy rain and isolated storms are possible while many of you are sleeping.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’ve declared tonight as a First Alert!
· A stalled front to our south will bring heavy rain to parts of the area tonight into our early Thursday morning. Isolated storms are possible.
· Between .5” and 1” of rain is possible for parts of the Midlands. Watch out for localized flooding.
· A few showers are possible during the day Thursday. Highs in the 60s.
· Another cold front approaches the area Friday with a chance of rain (50%). Highs will be in the low 60s.
· Much cooler weather moves in by your weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s!
· More rain moves in for Monday and Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
A front has stalled to our south. This front will allow a good deal of moisture to move into the Midlands tonight into your early, early Thursday morning. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question, but at this time, we’re not expecting severe weather. Between .5” and 1” of rain is possible for parts of the area tonight into early Thursday, so keep that in mind. Some roads could also be slick if you have to be out and about. Localized flooding is possible. Otherwise, tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
As we move through the day Thursday, the clouds will stick around. We’ll also see a few showers in the area, too. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
A cold front will move in from the west by Friday, giving way to scattered showers. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.
The front will usher in drier and cooler weather for your weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with low temperatures in the upper 30s. More showers move in for Monday and Tuesday.
First Alert Night: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (70%). Isolated T’storms. Some of the rain will be heavy. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Clouds Around. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40-50%). Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.