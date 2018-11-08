First Alert Forecast: Unsettled Days Ahead

Cool and Damp Conditions Next Few Days
We are between a stalled front and High pressure to the North that will rule the forecast before our next cold front arrives late Friday.
The Wedge is back today and will stick around until the cold front sweeps things away. The Wedge gives us a Northeast wind with cloudy, cool, damp conditions with periods of drizzle and showers.
A cold front brings heavier rain by late Friday then look for clearing skies and a much cooler/drier weekend. It’s looking that this weekend may in fact be a bit colder than expected. Could see widespread frost Sunday morning.
Rain quickly returns Monday as Low pressure develops along the Gulf coast and moves into the South. Widespread rain with areas of very heavy rain is likely. The Gulf will be at full throttle pushing moisture into the state by Monday. The rain may stick around for Tuesday. Speed and movement of this system is anyone’s guess at the moment…models are all over the road. I’m leaning to rain through Tuesday Midday at this point.
Much colder air settles in for the rest of next week.
Weather Headlines:
- Unsettled pattern the next few days with periods of showers and rain
- Wedge conditions set-up with low clouds, cool damp conditions
- Cooler and drier weekend
- Rain likely Monday/Tuesday…then colder next week.
Forecast:
Today: Cloudy with periods of showers, rain and drizzle. Highs lower to middle 60s. Rain chance 40%
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of showers, rain and drizzle. Lows lower 50s. Rain chance 40%
Friday: Cloudy with periods of showers then a chance of thunderstorms by late afternoon. Highs lower to middle 60s. Rain chance 50%
