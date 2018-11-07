FBI releases video of SUV sought in connection to disappearance of NC girl

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI have released two new photos of the SUV wanted in connection to the kidnapping of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.
According to a news release from the FBI, the stolen SUV was spotted in Lumberton on a surveillance camera near Aguilar’s home minutes after she was kidnapped on Monday.
The vehicle is described as a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984. It is registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, SC. The paint on the hood of the vehicle is peeling and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window.
“These pictures help us, but we need evidence to find the SUV and to find Hania and bring her home safe to her mother and to the community where she lives and get her back to school safely. We’re asking anyone in the Lumberton area who may have a camera or video surveillance system to save the video and contact the tip line immediately,” Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said during Wednesday’s press conference.
While it’s been an exhausting few days for law enforcement and family members, the days since Hania disappeared have also been difficult for the students at Lumberton Junior High School where she is in the 8th grade.
Officials said Monday morning, Hania was waiting outside her home to be driven to school by a relative when she was kidnapped.
“Because we don’t know where she is, we’re concerned," Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent, Shanita Wooten, said. "Is she being taken care of, in immediate danger? Is she being harmed? We want to know is she safe.”
In the meantime, the school’s principal, Dr. Savon Maultsby, said students are expressing their concerns through art by decorating ‘Bring Hania Home’ posters.
They were put up at the front of the school along with a purple display, Hania’s favorite color, with beads, a wreath and her missing posters.
“We are a family here at Lumberton Junior High. Our main and primary concern is the safety of all our students and she is one of our family members,” Maultsby said.
If you live in the Lumberton area and have a camera or video surveillance system, save the video and contact the tip line immediately at 910-272-5871. The FBI says even if you do not see the vehicle in your video, please call the tip line anyway as it may still contain important information.
