Davis' big night helps Pelicans end 6-game skid, beat Bulls

Pelicans: Elfrid Payton missed his sixth straight game with a right ankle injury. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said the club was hopeful the starting point guard would be ready to return for New Orleans next game. ... Nikola Mirotic's recent long-range slump continued. He went 1-for-8 from 3, making him 10 of his last 43 from deep. He finished with nine points. ... New Orleans had 32 assists on 42 made field goals. ... The Pelicans outrebounded the Bulls 55-46. ... Darius Miller hit three of four 3s and finished with 11 points. ... Holiday eclipsed 2,000 career assists with his fifth of the game. ... New Orleans has committed 103 turnovers in its last six games.