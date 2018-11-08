Coroner IDs victims who died following ‘apparant assault’ in Richland Co.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the two people who died during an apparent assault late Wednesday.
The incident happened on Nov. 7 at 1300 Whispering Pines Road in Columbia before 10:30 p.m.
According to the coroner’s office news release, Jasmine Richardson, 24, of Hopkins, died at the scene as a result of “homicidal violence.” More information is being withheld at this time because of the investigation.
Brennan M. Montgomery, 25, also of Hopkins, died at the hospital early Thursday morning from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident and we’ve reached out for more information. Check back for more updates.
