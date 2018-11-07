And the winner in the Kershaw Co. Sheriff race is Lee Boan

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Lee Boan has defeated Anthony Bell in the race for Kershaw County Sheriff Tuesday evening.
Boan beat Bell by a total of 14,900 to 7,354 and the results have not been certified at this time.
Republican candidate Lee Boan has almost 25 years of law enforcement experience at city, county and state levels.
Democratic candidate Anthony Bell has worked as a substitute teacher but says he has more than 31 years of law enforcement experience.
Bell said he knew he was it was going to be a tough battle against Boan.
“Him being here all of his life meant he had the upper hand from the beginning, because I’m a newcomer, but sometimes when you jump into the battle, you’ve got to know where you’re going and you’ve got to know where you’re going to end up and I knew that it was going to be a hard-fought battle,” Bell said.
Boan shared his plans as the next Kershaw County Sheriff.
“Our community relations – get back into the community. Apparently, we’re not at the level where the community feels comfortable with us. So, I look to work more towards that - getting more guys out in the community, talking with the citizens and I’m really looking forward to that. We’ve got a lot of good citizens in Kershaw County.”
