Veterans Day 5K to raise money for new house at VA Hospital

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - 2018 is the Year of the Veteran. And this Saturday, there will be a run to support the Fisher House of Columbia.
Funds are being raised to build a house on the campus of the VA Dorn Hospital. It’s a chance for veterans and their families to have accommodations as the vet receives medical care.
The “Veterans Day 5K” is Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at the Long Street Theater. The USC Student Government and USC Students Veterans Association are helping coordinate the race.
Registration is required in advance with Strictly Running. You can register here.
Cost is $20 for adults; Students with ID $10; Military & Veterans with ID $10; Kids under 18 $10.
Volunteers are also needed. Visit the volunteer form here if you are interested.
