Tigers remain No. 2 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - The second College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, but the top four looks exactly the same as it did a week ago.
Clemson remains the No. 2 team in the playoff rankings following a 77-16 drumming of Louisville at Death Valley. The Tigers (9-0) have now recorded nine or more wins each season since 2011. They’ve won 35 of their last 38 games dating back to 2016.
One of those three losses belongs to top-ranked Alabama. The Crimson Tide turned back LSU in a top-three matchup 29-0 last week to remain atop the rankings. Alabama will face Mississippi State at home this week.
Notre Dame moves up one spot to No. 3 this week. The Fighting Irish defeated Northwestern 31-21 last week to improve to 9-0. They host Florida State at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.
Rounding out the top four is Michigan. The Wolverines took down Penn State last week 42-7. Jim Harbaugh’s squad will now turn their attention to Rutgers this weekend.
Clemson travels to Boston College for a 7:30 p.m. showdown.
