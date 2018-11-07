Midlands counties show higher voter turnout than previous elections

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The 2018 election was a high interest one across the country and many areas saw a high voter turnout.
Counties in the Midlands showed a notably higher voter turnout in 2018 compared to previous election years. After a high turnout for absentee voting, South Carolina saw high voting numbers on election day as well.
Some counties showed as high as a seven percent increase in turnout since 2014.
We compared the numbers from 2014 to now per the 2014 Elections Results page. Counties saw a higher voter turnout in 2018 compared to 2014.
2014 Results:
Number of registered voters: 2,881,052
Ballots Cast: 1,261,611
Statewide: 43.79%
Richland: 46.78 %
Lexington: 47.70 %
Sumter: 48.00 %
Orangeburg: 50.83 %
Fairfield: 54.28 %
Lee: 49.11 %
Newberry: 50.37 % Kershaw: 50.67 %
Clarendon: 45.46 % Saluda: 52.07 %
Calhoun: 51.54 %
2018 Results
Number of registered voters: 3,137,659
Ballots cast: 1,676,691
Statewide: 40.78% (partially reported)
Richland: 51.22%
Lexington: 56%
Sumter: 51.67%
Orangeburg: 55.05%
Fairfield: 61.35%
Lee: 55.73%
Newberry: 57.34% Kershaw: 57.28
Clarendon: 55.63% Saluda: 61.87%
Calhoun: 58.49%
For 2018 elections results, visit the 2018 Elections Results page here.
