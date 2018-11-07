Midlands counties show higher voter turnout than previous elections

Voter turnout statewide higher than 2014
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 7, 2018 at 5:24 AM EST - Updated November 7 at 6:24 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The 2018 election was a high interest one across the country and many areas saw a high voter turnout.

Counties in the Midlands showed a notably higher voter turnout in 2018 compared to previous election years. After a high turnout for absentee voting, South Carolina saw high voting numbers on election day as well.

Some counties showed as high as a seven percent increase in turnout since 2014.

We compared the numbers from 2014 to now per the 2014 Elections Results page. Counties saw a higher voter turnout in 2018 compared to 2014.

2014 Results:

Number of registered voters: 2,881,052

Ballots Cast: 1,261,611

Statewide: 43.79%

Richland: 46.78 %

Lexington: 47.70 %

Sumter: 48.00 %

Orangeburg: 50.83 %

Fairfield: 54.28 %

Lee: 49.11 %

Newberry: 50.37 % Kershaw: 50.67 %

Clarendon: 45.46 % Saluda: 52.07 %

Calhoun: 51.54 %

2018 Results

Number of registered voters: 3,137,659

Ballots cast: 1,676,691

Statewide: 40.78% (partially reported)

Richland: 51.22%

Lexington: 56%

Sumter: 51.67%

Orangeburg: 55.05%

Fairfield: 61.35%

Lee: 55.73%

Newberry: 57.34% Kershaw: 57.28

Clarendon: 55.63% Saluda: 61.87%

Calhoun: 58.49%

For 2018 elections results, visit the 2018 Elections Results page here.

