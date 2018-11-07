Sen. Lindsey Graham makes statement on Sessions resignation despite rumors he may be picked

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Despite talk that he may be the next U.S. Attorney General, Senator Lindsey Graham released a statement through his office, saying the outgoing AG, Jeff Sessions, "served our nation honorably."
The statement says:
Sessions, who has become a constant target of President Donald Trump’s ire on Twitter after he recused himself from the investigation into Russian meddling and the 2016 presidential election, resigned via a letter Wednesday. The letter, news outlets show, begins with “At your request, I am submitting my resignation.”
Despite the rumors and previously saying he supported Sessions, Graham said during midterm election coverage Tuesday night that he was not interested in the job and Sessions wasn’t doing a very good job.
When asked if he would serve if prompted by the president, Graham said “no” on NBC News on Tuesday.
Graham sparked internet interest that he might want the job after his forceful showing as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee during the hearings for now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.