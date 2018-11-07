SC truck driver grabs food, $250K-winning scratch-off ticket

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Sumter truck driver stopped to get something to eat and also purchased a lottery ticket.
What he didn’t know is that while his sandwich was left uneaten, he scratched off a winning ticket worth $250,000. Robert Miller purchased the winner at the Enmarket #892 on Hwy. 15 in Harleyville.
He called his wife as soon as it happened.
“I couldn’t keep it to myself,” Miller said. “I thought I was going to bust if I didn’t tell someone I’d won.”
The couple says they’ll be debt free by the weekend and are going to buy a house.
“Our dreams have come true,” Miller said.
He claimed the last top prize on the $10 Emerald Green 10s game at odds of 1 in 660,000. For selling the claimed ticket, Enmarket #892 in Harleyville received a commission of $2,500.
