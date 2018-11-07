RCSD: Two people wanted in motor vehicle theft at Obama Store that aired on Live PD

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying two people wanted for a motor vehicle theft that aired on the show Live PD.
On Nov. 2, the owner of a Chevy Tahoe left his vehicle running and unattended at the Obama Store on North Main Street while he went inside the store.
Two men, who are possibly juveniles, got into the victim’s Tahoe and drove away while he was in the store. The stolen vehicle was located a short time later at the 100 block of Lorick Ave. and had been involved in a crash, deputies said.
The motor vehicle theft was captured on video by the store surveillance camera.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
