Harpootlian in early lead over Dunn in race for SC State House Seat 20

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Attorney Dick Harpootlian is currently in the lead for the race for State House 20 seat over Republican Benjamin Dunn.
But Harpootlian says it’s too early to call the race - and he told his supporters that it won’t be called until absentee ballots are all counted close to midnight.
The winner will fill the seat left vacant by John Courson, who resigned from his office pled guilty to one misconduct in office charge. Courson entered his plea in June.
According to the indictments, Courson “unlawfully” converted $247,829.81 in campaign funds to his personal use through a political consulting firm owned by Richard Quinn & Associates. From there, the indictment said Quinn’s group paid $132,802.95 to Courson personally. All this transpired over the course of 6 years, the indictment alleged.
Courson apologized to his constituents, saying: “I’m also very disappointed that I’ve let my constituents down by making an error in filing, and I apologize to them for that.”
