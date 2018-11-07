Gipson defeats Meadors for 5th Circuit Solicitor

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Byron Gipson has defeated John Meadows in the race for 5th Circuit Solicitor Tuesday evening.
Both Gipson and Meadors both wanted to replace the embattled former 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson, who has been recently charged at both the state and federal level for crimes allegedly committed while he was in office.
Gipson defeated Johnson before his charges during the June primary.
For his part, Meadors mounted a very successful write-in campaign to get his name on the ballot, collecting thousands of signatures.
The 5th Circuit serves portions of Richand and Kershaw counties.
