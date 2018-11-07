Gamecocks take season opener 65-52 over USC Upstate

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Freshman forward Keshawn Bryant led South Carolina with 21 points helping South Carolina defeat USC Upstate in their season opener 65-52.
The Gamecocks fell behind early 9-2 before going on a massive 20-0 run in the first half on their way to a 30-22 halftime lead.
The Spartans cut the lead to 31-28 in the second half behind the play of thanks to a quick 6-1 scoring spurt to start the second half, but the Gamecocks regained momentum. Carolina put together a 22-7 run to take an 18-point lead, their largest lead of the night.
Chris Silva provided 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Gamecocks while freshman AJ Lawson finished with nine points.
Malik Moore had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans while Everette Hammond ended the night with 13 points and seven rebounds. Former Cardinal Newman star Brandon Martin, the son of USC head coach Frank Martin, scored six points in his first collegiate game.
South Carolina will host Stony Brook on Friday as part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off. The game will start at 7 p.m. and can be seen online on SEC Network+.
