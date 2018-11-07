Four-star recruit decommits from Gamecocks, switches to Georgia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It was just three months ago when four-star recruit DJ Daniel made his intentions known that he’d commit to South Carolina
The decision came just two weeks after the Georgia Military standout took an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs. On Tuesday, Daniel had a change of heart and the Griffin, Ga., native opted to decommit from South Carolina spurning the Gamecocks for the Bulldogs.
“All Glory to God,” Daniel tweeted Tuesday. “After talking to my family and praying about it, I have decided to decommit from the University of South Carolina. I would like to thank Coach Will Muschamp and T Rob and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity. I ask that everyone respect my decision.”
According to 247Sports.com, Daniel previous had South Carolina, Georgia, and Kentucky as his final three choices. He had 18 scholarship offers in all.
The decommitment leaves South Carolina with Westwood star Cam Smith as its lone commit at defensive back.
