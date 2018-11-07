FIRST ALERT: Up to 1” of rain possible for parts of the Midlands tonight into Thursday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! We have declared Wednesday night as a First Alert night.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Be on alert Wdnesday night!
- A stalled front to our south will bring heavy rain to parts of the Midlands tonight into early Thursday morning.
- We cannot rule out an isolated storm.
- Between .5” to 1” of rain is possible for parts of the area.
- At this time, no severe weather is expected. Still, if you have to be on the roads overnight, be careful. Localized flooding is possible.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’re tracking a stalled front to our south. The front will send heavy rain to parts of the Midlands tonight into early Thursday morning, mainly between the hours of 9 PM to 5 AM.
We cannot rule out an isolated thunderstorm. At this time, no severe weather is expected in the Midlands.
However, with up to 1” of rain in the forecast for parts of our area, be careful on the roads overnight into your early Thursday morning commute. Some of the roads could be slick. Watch out for some localized flooding.
The threat for heavy rain will diminish after 5 AM Thursday.
A few more showers will be possible later in the day Thursday. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.
