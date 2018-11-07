First Alert Forecast: More rain ahead, along with much cooler temperatures

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Don’t put away your umbrella just yet. We’re tracking more showers. Cooler temperatures are on the way, too.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A stalled front to our south will bring more rain to parts of the area Wednesday and Thursday (40%).
· Highs will fall from the 70s on Wednesday into the 60s on Thursday.
· Another cold front approaches the area Friday with a chance of rain (50%). Highs will be in the low 60s.
· Much cooler weather moves in by your weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s!
· More rain moves in for Monday and Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, the front that brought some of us rain and thunderstorms will continue pushing east, allowing drier air to move in and most of the clouds to move out. Some patchy fog is not out of the question though. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
The front will stall near the coast Wednesday and Thursday. That means our weather will continue to be unsettled. So, on Wednesday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few late afternoon/evening showers will be possible as moisture travels along the front. So, have your rain gear handy. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
We’ll see a few more showers Thursday. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will cool into the mid 60s.
A cold front will move in from the west by Friday, giving way to scattered showers. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.
The front will usher in drier and cooler weather for your weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with low temperatures in the upper 30s. More showers move in for Monday and Tuesday.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Patchy Fog Possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: N 5 mph.
Wednesday: Clouds and Sun. Late Showers Possible (40%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5 mph.
Thursday: Clouds and Sun. Showers Around (40%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
