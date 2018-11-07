First Alert Forecast: Chance of Showers/Rain Continues

Unsettled Days Ahead
A cold front that came through the Midlands yesterday to give us showers/storms, is now stalled to our East. The front will be the focus for scattered showers and areas of rain as a few disturbances ride up the front today through Midday Thursday.
The next cold front arrives Friday, again, more widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms expected. This front will sweep out clouds/rain and bring sunny skies and cooler temperatures for the weekend.
By Monday, you guessed it…another front. Look for periods of rain and showers by late afternoon into the day through Tuesday. Yet, another disturbance could form in the Gulf and move into the southeast late Tuesday into Wednesday.
The big story after the rain will be the cold air. Arctic air will move down into the U.S. and will make its way through the Southeast. This will be the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter. This is something to watch as we could have our first freeze.
Weather Headlines:
- Unsettled pattern the next few days
- On and off rain today through Friday
- Cooler and drier weekend
- Major cold snap early next week
Forecast:
Today: Mix of sun and clouds with showers developing late. Rain chance 40%. Highs lower 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Rain chance 40%. Low near 60
Thursday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of showers. Cooler. Highs lower 60s
