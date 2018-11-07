Clyburn re-elected to US House 6 seat Tuesday

(WIS) - Congressman Jim Clyburn has defeated two opponents to retain his seat in the House of Representatives.
Incumbent Clyburn, South Carolina’s longest-sitting congressional leader, defeated Republican Gerhard Gressmann and Green Party member Bryan Pugh for the seat that serves portions of Allendale, Bamberg, Calhoun, Clarendon, Hampton, Jasper, Williamsburg, Beautfort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Florence, Orangeburg, Richland, and Sumter counties.
