Why are you voting? We asked midlands voters during this historic election

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heavy absentee voter turnout continued for those in Richland County. Richland County Election Officials say more than 27,000 absentee ballots were issued for this 2018 midterm election.
The number smashes through 2014 numbers, the last midterm election, with about 19,000 absentee ballots issued.
This election year there are many hot-button issues on the ballot and we used a whiteboard with categories to find out what is important to voters.
A lot of hot-button issues this year on the ballot and We have seen historic turnout not only in Richland County but in the state…but what’s behind that?
The whiteboard included topics like taxes, jobs, education, healthcare.
Voter “Everybody in the united states should have healthcare, there should be universal healthcare just like in Europe.” “Education, We should have free state tuition,” said voter Robert Sexton.
“Jobs, I mean we have tons of jobs that could be brought in to the state, but they’re not being brought in. A good job source right now in the market area is alternative fuels,” said another voter.
Many like Norma Gray, did not vote absentee in order to brave long lines to cast the ballot on Tuesday,
“I voted absentee last year or the last election and it was ok, I like that interaction of knowing it counts,” Gray said.
In about 30 minutes with our, we found out some are just voting for one reason.
“I’m actually not a fan of bigotry and racism,” said voter Mark Kaplan.
All voters we spoke with though, agreeing on one message, “If one person stops to make a vote, it might change everything around,” said voter Justin Mcgee.
Richland County election officials say in recent memory, this is the busiest they’ve ever been.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Monday.
To find out where you can vote visit SCVOTES.ORG. We also have a voting guide on WISTV.COM.
