More than 25 pounds of marijuana seized after traffic stop at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - A California man has been arrested after a traffic stop at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport lead to authorities seizing of more than 25 pounds of marijuana.
Jackson Quincy Reed, 43, is being charged with trafficking marijuana, according to an arrest warrant.
Reed is also being charged with driving recklessly on the John N. Hardee Expressway.
“Deputies apprehended and arrested Reed after he struck a light pole on airport property,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Following a lawful search of Reed’s vehicle, deputies found 28 bags of marijuana that each weighed about a pound.”
Reed is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
A judge set bond for Tuesday at $100,000 with required GPS monitoring.
