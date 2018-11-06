First Alert Forecast: A Few Strong Storms Possible By Afternoon

First Alert Today For Gusty Late Day Storms
A very strong cold front will move through the state today and hang out near the coast for Wednesday…then it may decide to come BACK at us Wednesday. This would allow for an increase of showers late Wednesday and it looks like a disturbance will ride the front late Wednesday afternoon…IF that happens we could see another round of thunderstorms by late in the day. However, I’m getting ahead of myself…let’s first focus on today!
First Alert today for scattered thunderstorms by late afternoon with a few of these being strong to severe. Much of the instability and the forcing mechanism (what lifts/forces the air up) is starting to lose steam. With that said, we still have a chance of a strong/severe storm…just not looking like a big severe outbreak.
Depending where and what the front does when it passes, will set up the Wednesday forecast. The air behind the front is from the West so, either way, we’ll still see warm temperatures.
The next front arrives by Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Once that front passes, look for a cooler weekend with daytime highs in the 50s…lows middle 30s!
Looking ahead to next week…buckle up! A very cold pattern could be setting up by the middle of next week giving us our first freeze of the season.
Weather Headlines:
- First Alert Today for the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms
- Much warmer today with highs in the lower 80s
- On and off showers Wednesday and Thursday
- Another front by Friday gives us scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. Highs lower 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy with scattered showers. Lows Near 60s Rain chance 40%
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of showers. Highs middle 70s
