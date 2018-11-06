Election commissions searching for the next generation of poll workers

PROSPERITY, SC (WIS) - Judy Epps is making her meals for the big day tomorrow.
Judy is a longtime poll worker in Newberry County. She’ll be at her precinct polling location for more than 12 hours on Election Day. She knows to have your lunch and dinner already packed.
“It’s important to me to be a part of the election process,” she says.
Judy has been helping every Election Day and Primary since she retired from teaching. “Kennedy said years ago, ‘Ask what not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.’ I think too many times we sit back and expect people to do for us. We need to be out doing our part,” she says.
Judy has been doing her part since the 2000 Elections. After a few years, she was able to get her husband in on it as well. Phil says, “They needed poll workers again and she got me.”
The Epps, along with thousands of South Carolinians, will be setting up voting machines, helping voters check-in and assist with anything else tomorrow. State election officials say there will be anywhere between 15,000 to 20,000 poll workers.
According, to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, nearly 47% of jurisdictions nationwide already report having a somewhat difficult or very difficult time recruiting poll workers. That same study also says 56% of current poll workers are over the age of 61.
Judy said, “There’s such a need now for poll workers they put a brochure on the table or post a brochure.”
In Newberry County, there’s been a conscious effort to get younger people involved. “The more we get into technology more of us old folks and these young people pick it up so quickly it makes it even more important.”
You only have to be 16 to be a poll worker. If you’re 18 or older, you have to be registered to vote.
In Newberry County, they’ve gone into high schools and local colleges to generate some interest. Judy said that’s helped a lot. “They need to be invested for their future and our country and be a part of the election process.”
If you’re interested in becoming a poll worker, contact your local county election commission.
