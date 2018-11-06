After losing 2 safeties to injury, Gamecocks lean on ‘man down, man up’ mantra to fill voids

“Jonathan (Gipson) will be prepared to go,” Muschamp said. “That’s a possibility there. Obviously, Rashad Fenton gives us a lot of flexibility. (He) can play nickel, can go back and play safety of he needs to. He repped with me today (individually) and we’re going to have him mentally prepared to go in the game. Shi Smith is a guy who can go in at corner for us if we need some snaps there. We’ll have a plan ready.”