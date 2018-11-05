VIDEO: Irmo PD warns residents to lock vehicles after surveillance catches masked person near cars

IRMO, SC (WIS) - Irmo Police are reminding you why it is important to lock your car doors.
They say a masked person was caught on camera trying to break into a car Saturday night in the Hillcreek subdivision off of Lake Murray Boulevard and Irmo Drive.
You can see him walk up to the car and try and open the door. But when he realizes it’s locked, the person walks off.
You should call 911 if you see this type of activity in your neighborhood or if you catch it on surveillance camera.
