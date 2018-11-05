US services firms' growth slipped in Oct. after record Sept.

The U.S. economy has been energized this year after the deficit-funded tax cuts signed into law by President Donald Trump at the end of 2017. Economic growth has accelerated with an annualized gain of 3.5 percent in the third-quarter and 4.2 percent in the second-quarter. Employers added a solid 250,000 jobs in October as the unemployment rate held at a half-century low of 3.7 percent.